Mandy Moore weds Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore has reportedly married for the second time, wedding musician Taylor Goldsmith on Sunday (18Nov18).



The This Is Us actress tied the knot with Dawes star Taylor in front of around 50 friends and family at her home in Los Angeles, according to E! News.



An insider told the outlet that the ceremony was "an intimate backyard wedding at Mandy's home that started just after sundown on Sunday evening."



The source added that the look of the nuptials was "very boho", with decorations including "rugs on the floor" and floral arrangements which included "lots of large feathers".



After the wedding, guests, reportedly including Minka Kelly, Wilmer Valderrama and Mandy's This Is Us co-stars Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown, travelled to private event space The Fig House to continue the evening's celebrations.



The marriage is the second for Mandy, who was previously married to singer Ryan Adams from 2009 to 2016. And speaking ahead of the ceremony, the 34-year-old told InStyle magazine that she was keen for the occasion to be a small and simple affair, just like her first wedding.



Fans are sure to be keen to see Mandy's wedding dress, but she added to the publication that she wasn't planning to spend a fortune on a designer gown to wear as she became Mrs. Goldsmith.



"I'm really lucky. My job allows me to get dressed up and take pictures, and be the centre of attention in a way that makes me slightly uncomfortable that I don't know if I've never dreamed of emulating that in my real life," she mused. "I think I'll probably take the opposite route when it comes to getting married."



Mandy and Taylor got engaged in September last year (17), shortly after celebrating their second anniversary together.

