A Clockwork Orange title designer Pablo Ferro dies aged 83

Pablo Ferro, famed for his iconic title design work on movies such as A Clockwork Orange and Bullitt, has died at the age of 83.

The Cuban-American award-winning designer died of complications from pneumonia on Friday (15Nov18) in Sedona, Arizona, his family confirmed, according to editors at The Hollywood Reporter.

Ferro, a self-taught artist whose signature style incorporated montage-like title sequences, creative stylistic typefaces, and quick-cut editing, worked on over 100 films including Stanley Kubrick classics A Clockwork Orange and Dr. Strangelove, Steve McQueen's Bullitt, Men In Black, and The Thomas Crown Affair (1968), and served as a supervising editor on the music video for Michael Jackson's 1983 hit Beat It.

Ferro, who was raised on his grandfather's farm in Cuba, moved to New York City with his family when he was 12. He began his career in design in the mid-'50s, working with Disney animator Vladimir 'Bill' Tytla, who became his mentor.

He was also a contemporary of late Marvel founder Stan Lee, working with him early in his career on a series of sci-fi and adventure comics.

In the '60s he and fellow artists Fred Mogubgub and Lew Schwartz launched their own company, creating visuals for advertising campaigns, before he got the call from Kubrick which kick-started his career in Hollywood.

Ferro's work in title design has appeared in a dozen Academy Award-winning movies including Philadelphia and Good Will Hunting, and has also won him numerous Clio awards for creative excellence in advertising, design and communication, and a DGA Excellence in Film Award.

He later went on to create Pablo Ferro Films, served as a creative consultant on Hal Ashby's 1983 Rolling Stones concert film Let's Spend the Night Together and directed his own 1992 feature Me Myself and I, starring George Segal and JoBeth Williams.

The designer is survived by his former wife, Susan, as well as his children Joy Ferro-Moore and Allen Ferro.