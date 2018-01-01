Abusive relationship between Jada Pinkett Smith's parents forced her to get sober

The volatile relationship between Jada Pinkett Smith’s parents forced her to confront her battle with alcohol addiction.

The actress and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, recently sat down for an episode of her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk and candidly discussed her late father Robsol Pinkett, Jr.'s violent drunken outbursts.

Banfield-Norris recounted one particularly shocking incident, during which her husband threw her over a bannister and injured her so badly she was left with a scar on her back. Listening to her mother's story, Will Smith's wife revealed the ordeal forced to confront her own dependency on drinking as an adult.

"See, I was a violent drunk too, that's why I had to stop drinking," she shared on the show.

Pinkett, who has been sober for over 20 years, has been open about her struggle with drinking in the past, explaining on Red Table Talk in July: "I remember reaching a rock bottom that time I was in the house by myself and I had those two bottles of wine and was going for the third bottle. I was like, ‘Now hold up, you’re in this house by yourself going onto your third bottle of wine? You might have a problem'."

The 47-year-old broke down during the latest chat with her mum and was comforted by her. She also explained that she later had her own brush with an aggressive man, who pulled a knife on her while they were dating.

"I ran to the house, I had to take my clothes off, I had to take off my heels, and I always travel with a black Russell hoodie and black Russell sweats just in case something pops off," she recalls. "And I remember jumping in that sweatsuit, grabbing a big old knife from the kitchen, and hiding in his son's room.

"I'll never forget, he came through the back sliding door, like on a creepy creep creep, like he was going to sneak up on me or something like that... I came out of his son's bedroom and I was like, 'Don't come near me', and he said the quintessential line you hear in movies all the time, 'You think I would hurt you? I would never do that to you'. I was like, 'Oh my God, I am in trouble'. I was in trouble."