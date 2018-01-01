Paris Hilton shares inspirational Marilyn Monroe quote amid Chris Zylka split

Paris Hilton has appeared to confirm her split from fiance Chris Zylka by sharing an inspirational Marilyn Monroe quote about "everything happening for a reason".

It was reported on Monday (19Nov18) that hotel heiress Paris and The Leftovers actor Chris had called time on their romance, after getting engaged last December. And while Paris has yet to comment directly on the speculation, fans took her most recent Instagram post as her addressing the break-up, as she shared her "favourite quote" from Some Like It Hot star Marilyn.

"I believe that everything happens for a reason. People change so that you can learn to let go. Things go wrong so that you appreciate them when they're right. You believe lies so you eventually learn to trust no one but yourself. And sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together," the quote read.

The 37-year-old was quickly flooded with messages of support from fans, one of whom wrote: "Its ok Paris, you'll be better than before, we all love you."

Another added, "You're strong baby !!! We love you !", while a third commented, "Sometimes bad things happen to good people. Don't worry, everything will be ok."

Paris confirmed she is throwing herself back into work and would be attending the launch of her 24th fragrance, Platinum Rush, in Dubai on Tuesday afternoon.

Following the split reports, a source close to the heiress told the New York Post's gossip column Page Six that she was the one to end the relationship.

"She broke up with him. She’s busy working and she realised he wasn’t the guy for her," the insider said. "There have been problems for a while."

Meanwhile, sources have told TMZ.com that Chris is keen to get the $2 million (£1.5 million) engagement ring he gave Paris back following their split. Under Californian law, Chris is entitled to get the bauble back as Paris was the one to call off their union.