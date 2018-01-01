Brad Pitt joins Lena Dunham at public 'psychoanalysis' session

Brad Pitt joined Lena Dunham on stage in Los Angeles to introduce her event psychoanalysing Liam and Noel Gallagher and their sibling rivalry.

Lena, 32, is a fan of the rocker brothers and their old group Oasis and was inspired to host Sunday's (19Nov18) Champagne Superanalysis event with her musician pal Ben Lee after watching Mat Whitecross's 2016 documentary about their rise to fame, Oasis: Supersonic.

Opening proceedings at the city's Largo at the Coronet, Brad imitated the brothers' love of explicit language, as Ben wrote on Twitter that the Fight Club actor had said: "Let's do this, you c**ts."

Other celebrity guests included singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb, who performed an acoustic version of Oasis' hit Supersonic, British musician Natasha Khan, aka Bat for Lashes, Parks and Recreation star Marietta Sangai Sirleaf, and the comedian and actor Jordan Black.

During the event, the Girls creator spoke of how she believed her mum would love Liam, 46, as he refuses to play "by everyone's rules" despite warning her never to date men who are overly concerned with their appearance like the fashion-conscious rocker.

According to one attendee, who posted about the event on Reddit, she and Spike also re-enacted Wibbling Rivalry, a recorded interview with the brothers conducted by the journalist John Harris in 1994 - just before they had their first hits.

Other homages to the Gallaghers' lives and career included an interpretive dance to a glockenspiel rendition of Oasis' 1995 track Wonderwall and a closing group singalong of Champagne Supernova - the song that inspired the name of the event.

The band split in 2009 after the brothers fought backstage before a gig in Paris, France - and they have had a fractured relationship ever since - with Liam often aiming barbs at Noel, 51, in the press and on social media.