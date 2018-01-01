Alexander Skarsgard spent two years without a home

Alexander Skarsgard has such a busy schedule that he went for two years without having a home to call his own.

The Big Little Lies actor confessed to Entertainment Weekly that he has been jumping from location to location, filming projects back to back, so hasn't needed a home for a long time, but finally put down some roots in New York recently.

"I've just been living on location, jumping from one project to another," he said. "I actually got an apartment in New York a few months ago. That was the first time in two years I had my own bed."

In 2018, the former True Blood star has appeared in Netflix thrillers Mute and Hold the Dark, indie drama The Hummingbird Project and TV miniseries The Little Drummer Girl. He has also completed filming World War II drama The Aftermath, alongside Keira Knightley, action-drama The Kill Team, comedy Flarsky, and reprised his role of Perry Wright in season two of hit TV series Big Little Lies.

Giving more detail about his non-stop 2018 schedule, the 42-year-old recalled how he filmed his part in Flarsky during his days off on The Hummingbird Project, which was filmed in Quebec, Canada.

"Charlize Theron's a friend of mine, and they were also shooting in Montreal, and so she asked if I wanted to come in and play the prime minister (of Canada). It's not (Justin) Trudeau, but it's definitely loosely based on him," he explained, referring to Canada's current leader.

It doesn't seem like Alexander will be having much time to enjoy his new apartment in the near future, as he told EW that two days after their interview he would be flying to Hawaii to begin filming monster movie Godzilla vs. Kong.

"I can't reveal which of the behemoths I am!" he joked. "No, I play a teeny-tiny little human who tries to not get trampled."