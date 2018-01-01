Actress Eve Hewson harassed by police officer on film set

Rocker Bono's actress daughter, Eve Hewson, once had to reprimand a randy police officer who kept trying to sneak a peek at her while she was shooting a sex scene.

The young star, who appears opposite Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx in the new Robin Hood movie, tells Story + Rain magazine she's had plenty of inappropriate experiences on movie and TV sets, but the worst one didn't involve a seedy producer, affectionate director, or a co-star.

She explains, "I had to do a sex scene once outside in a car, and, like, the policeman was there to help us film... He kept walking into the shot and looking up my skirt. And after a while, I got out of the car and went up to him and said, 'I know what you’re doing!'"

Eve stands with all the women involved in the #MeToo movement, who are fighting for changes in workplace behaviour, revealing her acting career has been littered with bad behaviour, which only became apparent to her when she heard her fellow actress' speaking out about misconduct.

"(That made me) look at situations (that) at the time I had sort of brushed off," she shares. "I’ve been on set where crew members say things to you, whisper in your ear, follow you around."

She's hoping that workplace misconduct will quickly become a thing of the past now women are standing up and making it clear that bad behaviour on movie sets is no longer OK.

Her star is on the rise thanks to her new Maid Marian role in Robin Hood - a role she reportedly grabbed from Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vampire Academy's Lucy Fry and Dutch newcomer Gaite Jansen.

The film hit cinemas earlier this week (beg19Nov18).