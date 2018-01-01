Kim Kardashian: 'I was high on ecstasy at my first wedding'

Kim Kardashian was high on ecstasy the first time she got married.

The reality star made the shocking admission during Sunday night's (25Nov18) episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, when she told Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner that she was under the influence of the drug when she walked down the aisle with Damon Thomas in 2000.

"I got married on ecstasy. The first time," Kim explained to the pair as they questioned her about her former wild child days.

Kim was just 19 when she married Damon, with the music producer filing for divorce in 2003.

The 38-year-old star, who is now happily married to husband number three, Kanye West, also blamed being high on ecstasy for making her now infamous sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J later in 2003.

"I did ecstasy once, I got married. I did it again and I made a sex tape," she mused. "Like, everything bad would happen."

When Scott asked, "You were high on ecstasy when you did that sex tape?", Kim replied: "Absolutely! Everybody knows it. My jaw was shaking the whole time."

Following her admissions, Kim said during her solo on-camera interview that her half-sister Kendall had been stunned by the revelations.

"Kendall, honestly, has no clue," Kim laughed. "I definitely went through a wild phase in my late teens. I'm not like that anymore. But I still have fun! Don't get it twisted, I'm always the life of the party."

Kim's revelations about her former partying lifestyle divided viewers of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, some of whom praised her for being honest while others slammed her for being a bad influence.

"Such a great influence on girls that idolise @KimKardashian. She’s high on drugs and makes a sex tape. Ladies this is how u become famous. Something to aspire to," one wrote.

However, another tweeted: "Wow @KimKardashian admitting to using drugs and being high when she filmed the sex tape… EPIC! This is what keeps you relatable. Thanks for being transparent as always!"