Cary Fukunaga wants Christoph Waltz back as Blofeld for next James Bond film

New James Bond director Cary Fukunaga wants Christoph Waltz to return as Blofeld in his forthcoming 007 movie.

Christoph played the British superspy's most iconic nemesis in 2015's Spectre and was spared in the film's finale - but a purported leak of an early draft script did not include any lines for either Blofeld or Bond's faithful technology whizz Q, played by Ben Whishaw. The German-Austrian actor has also been coy as to whether he will reprise his role as villain.

However, Cary, who won an Emmy Award in 2014 for his work on the TV show True Detective, says that the script is still in the early stages of being reworked following Danny Boyle's departure as director.

"Those are two extraordinary actors, so if there is space for them in the story, I would absolutely want them there," he tells Britain's Daily Star newspaper. "I am trying to get the narrative stuff sorted out and have a story to tell. Yeah, there will be the things in the Bond-verse you have come to expect. I can't say too much though."

As well as passing into movie history by becoming the latest director to put his spin on the secret agent, Cary is looking forward to working with Daniel Craig in what is likely to be the British actor's final outing as 007.

"Daniel is an incredible actor," the Beasts of No Nation filmmaker praised. "Outside of Bond, I have been an incredible fan for years of his work. In his first Bond movie, Casino Royale, he brought an incredible amount of vulnerability and humanity to the character, which was a big change from (his predecessor) Pierce Brosnan's run."

The 41-year-old follows Sam Mendes who directed the last two Bond films, Skyfall and Spectre, earning critical acclaim for revitalising the franchise. And, Cary, whose dark comedy Maniac recently premiered on Netflix, is looking forward to the challenge.

"In terms of what I can bring to change the character, Bond is on a character arc that began with Casino Royale and I will be carrying that on," he adds. "As in any story a character has to change in order to have a narrative."