Amy Sedaris added to The Lion King voice cast

Comedienne Amy Sedaris is reuniting with filmmaker Jon Favreau to voice a new character in his highly-anticipated The Lion King reboot.

The Elf star has been tasked with bringing to life an elephant shrew in the upcoming live-action/animation movie, taking on an animal role not previously featured in the original Disney classic, reports Variety.

Further details about her character have yet to be revealed, but it will mark her second project with Favreau, after he previously recruited her for 2014 cooking drama Chef.

Sedaris, who has voice acting experience from animated comedy series BoJack Horseman and the Oscar nominated 2016 stop-motion film My Life as a Courgette, is a late addition to an already all-star cast.

Donald Glover and Beyonce lead the line-up as Simba and Nala, respectively, while James Earl Jones voices Mufasa, and Chiwetel Ejiofor portrays the villain Scar.

Also featured in the movie are John Oliver as Zazu, Billy Eichner as Timon, and Seth Rogen as Pumbaa.

The news of Sedaris' involvement emerges four days after the first trailer for The Lion King remake premiered on America's Thanksgiving holiday (22Nov18), wowing fans as it set new viewing records.

According to Variety, the promo racked up 224.6 million global views in its first 24 hours online, making it the second most-viewed trailer in Disney history.

Only Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War managed to attract more hits upon the launch of its trailer, drawing 238 million views when it was debuted last year (17), ahead of its April (18) release.