Liam Hemsworth carried Miley Cyrus' 10 pets to safety as wildfire blazed

Liam Hemsworth carried fiancee Miley Cyrus' two pigs and eight dogs to safety as a wildfire destroyed their Malibu home.



The luxury property shared by the couple fell victim to the Woolsey Fire - one of two huge wildfires that burned through California earlier this month (Nov18).



Miley later shared her relief at her menagerie of pets making it out of the property alive, and now her collaborator Mark Ronson has revealed it was actually The Hunger Games actor Liam that saved them.



"Her heroic boyfriend carried two 200lb pigs and eight dogs to safety, which I thought was pretty amazing actually. I was like, 'I'd marry that guy,'" Mark told The Sun.



Since the fire, Miley and Liam have partnered with some of their neighbours and co-founded The Malibu Foundation, which aims to help rebuild the devastated community.



"I am one of the lucky ones," Miley wrote on Twitter following the blaze. "My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left."



Meanwhile, Mark and the Wrecking Ball hitmaker have teamed up for his first single in four years, which is called Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.



The song, which is to be released on 29 November, taps into Miley's country roots and contains lyrics about a house burning down, which Mark admitted is an "odd" coincidence given her recent tragedy.



He also spent nearly four years trying to convince Miley to work with him, and explained to reporters at The Sun: "I was texting her and I'm pretty good at wearing people down until they'll work with me. I had this little idea for this hook of the song. I sent it to her a few months ago and she wrote back the next day, 'Yeah I wanna come, let's record it.'"

