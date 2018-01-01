Kate Hudson determined to lose 25 baby weight pounds by the spring

New mum Kate Hudson is on a mission to lose 25 pounds (11.3 kilograms) before she starts work on a new movie in the spring (19).

The Almost Famous star became a mother for the third time in early October (18), when she gave birth to her first daughter, Rani Rose, and now she's committed to losing all the baby weight before returning to work.

Posting a work-out selfie on social media on Thursday (29Nov18), Kate added the caption: "So... here we go! The routine with our baby is getting more familiar and I’m ready to start taking a little time in the day focusing on myself.

"For me, that means my health. Why? Because I wanna be around a long time for these three kiddos of mine."

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress continued: "Let’s be honest, kids take the number one position and it’s haaaaard to make the time for yourself. I’ve been doing a lot of research and I've spent my life time trying all kinds of new things that are focused on health and wellness. Because I am on a mission right now to get back to my fighting weight and my strong body/mind back I want to bring you in on some of this journey.

"MY GOAL: I will be shooting a film in the spring and I’m looking to shed 25lbs. I’d like to try new workouts and eat as healthy as I can. I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work everyday, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane!

"I know that this sounds more like a new year resolution but after Thanksgiving and everyone thanking their health, I feel motivated to keep that up. Much love and hope everyone’s Having an amazing start to the holidays!"