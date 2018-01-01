Felicity Jones spent hours studying Ruth Bader Ginsburg for biopic

Felicity Jones spent many hours studying Ruth Bader Ginsburg for new biopic On the Basis of Sex.

The British actress portrays the U.S. Supreme Court Justice in the upcoming film, which follows her struggles to break into the legal field and the sexism she faced upon launching her career.

Directed by Mimi Leder, the movie required Jones to invest a lot of time analysing Ginsburg’s features, gestures and personality, and the star is pleased with the final result.

"It's a huge responsibility playing a living person. You have to take it enormously seriously," she told S Magazine. "I delved into as much footage of her as I could watch - understanding her physicality, the way she moved, the way she looks. I worked very closely with the make-up and hair departments to do as much as possible to make myself look like Ruth."

In order to transform into Ginsburg, Jones had to wear grey contact lenses and even had her teeth capped to alter the way she speaks.

Yet, it was capturing the judge's sense of humour that proved to be the most challenging aspect.

"Her humour and her commitment to her beliefs. I feel like she's someone who never wavered from that, and has been quite singular in many ways. And I think in times where we don't have that many public figures we can look up to, Ruth is very unique in that way," the 35-year-old commented.

On the Basis of Sex, which also stars Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux and Kathy Bates, is due to hit cinemas in the U.S. on 25 December (18).

And Jones can't imagine a better time for the project to be released, especially regarding the turbulent time in American politics at the moment and U.S. President Donald Trump's divisive decision to appoint Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

"It was incredible when we were shooting the film; it was chiming with everything that was happening in the #MeToo movement," she added.