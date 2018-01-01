Kim Kardashian to host mum Kris Jenner's 'Kristmas' party at her home

Kim Kardashian is allowing her mother Kris Jenner to host her 'Kristmas' Eve party at her California mansion.

Her 'Kristmas' Eve party, as youngest daughter Kylie Jenner has dubbed it, is one of the highlight's of Hollywood's holiday calendar, with previous celebrity attendees including Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Alex Rodriguez.

However, the annual bash appears to have outgrown Kris' Hidden Hills home, and is moving house.

"This year is the first year that Kanye and I are having our Christmas Eve party at our house," the reality star told E! News at the KKW Beauty pop-up shop at the South Coast Plaza mall, Los Angeles. "We're taking it over from my mom. She's still throwing it but it's at our house. We have a little bit more space."

Kris began throwing the party, which takes five months of planning, 30 years ago when she was still married to Robert Kardashian. The momager works with Jeff Leatham to plan the Christmas decorations and floral arrangements and event planner Sharon Sacks. Lucky guests leave with a goody bag worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

However, one Yuletide tradition that may not make a return is the family Christmas card after Kim struggled to get her family on board last year. After the Selfie author dubbed her eldest sister Kourtney the "least interesting to look at", she admitted the chances of a 2018 edition are practically zero.

"I have to say, in thanks to last year's Christmas card, that really did just f**k us over," Kim confessed. "That was so dramatic... Kris Jenner has given up."

However, Kim has hatched a plan to corral her sisters and their families together for an impromptu photo.

"My goal is that I'm going to get a theme going of what the family should wear," she explained. "Tell them to come 30 minutes early with a photographer, do a quick shot with everyone outside and maybe do a New Year's card."

She added that if they don't comply, she plans to ban them from entering the party.

"I might have to really say, ‘Guys, I'm planning this. I'm giving you a time, place and no exceptions. Be there or you're not allowed in to the party’,” she said.