Jake Gyllenhaal joins Instagram to tease Spider-Man: Far From Home role

Jake Gyllenhaal has joined Instagram to tease his role in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The Nightcrawler actor has long been rumoured to be portraying Quentin Beck / Mysterio - a key enemy of Spider-Man in the Marvel Comics - in the upcoming film, a sequel to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

While Gyllenhaal has repeatedly brushed off the speculation, he released his first video on the social media platform on Wednesday (05Dec18), with the short clip showing him reading an issue of The Amazing Spider-Man with the caption, "I just realised I'm not playing Spider-Man."

In the video, Gyllenhaal appears to be very shocked and mouths the words, "Woah. What the f**k."

Spider-Man: Far From Home will mark the 37-year-old's first comic book movie. He will be joining Tom Holland, who is reprising his role as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, as well as cast members including Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Marisa Tomei, Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton.

Jon Watts is returning as director, while Chris McKenna and John Francis Daley have penned the script. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are among the producers.

Editors at The Hollywood Reporter claimed in May that Gyllenhaal was in talks to play Mysterio, and in October, photos from the production in the Czech Republic surfaced online and showed him dressed in a suit and cape.

Even though plot details surrounding the movie are being kept under wraps, Mysterio has appeared in several Spider-Man cartoons and video games. The villain was first featured in The Amazing Spider-Man #13 in June 1964.

Gyllenhaal was most recently seen onscreen in Jacques Audiard film The Sisters Brothers and in Paul Dano's Wildlife. He is next set to appear in Edward Berger thriller Rio alongside Michelle Williams and Benedict Cumberbatch, and is in the pre-production phases of crime-thriller Finest Kind.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is due to hit cinemas in July 2019.