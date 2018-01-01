Priyanka Chopra: 'The Cut article can't disturb my happiness'

Priyanka Chopra is refusing to let a scathing article on The Cut disturb her happiness following her marriage to Nick Jonas.

Editors of the The Cut, New York magazine's female-focused spin-off website, came under fire on Tuesday night (04Dec18) after they published an opinion piece titled "Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Love For Real?" in which the writer accuses the Baywatch actress of being a "global scam artist" who has conned the singer into marrying into a "fraudulent relationship against his will".

The piece was toned down on Wednesday after receiving widespread backlash from social media users, including Nick's brother Joe and his fiancee Sophie Turner, and was ultimately removed and replaced with a lengthy apology.

Priyanka has now weighed in, telling the Hindustan Times from her native India that she doesn't want to pay any attention to it.

"I don't even want to react or comment. It's not even in my stratosphere. I'm in a happy place at this moment. These kind of random things can't disturb it," she said.

Priyanka and Nick first tied the knot during a Christian ceremony on Saturday and then returned to the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan on Sunday for a sacred service that honoured the bride's Hindu faith.

Joe and Game of Thrones star Sophie, who attended the ceremonies and the week-long traditional celebrations, both took aim at the piece on Wednesday.

"This is disgusting. @TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words," Joe wrote. "What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next," he added, referencing the title of Ariana Grande's latest hit.

Sophie added, "This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting. Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bulls**t."

In the apology, editors of The Cut acknowledged the article "shouldn’t have gone up" and apologised to their readers and the couple for their mistake.

"We’ve received dozens of messages from readers expressing their anger. We want you to know that we hear you and we’re sorry. The whole piece missed the mark. There is no good explanation for this other than human error and poor judgement," they wrote.