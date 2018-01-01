Mandy Moore has 'lucked out' with new husband

Mandy Moore has totally "lucked out" with her new husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The This Is Us actress began dating the Dawes frontman in 2015, with the couple getting engaged in September 2017 and marring in an intimate ceremony last month (Nov18).

While Mandy previously dated celebrities including Zach Braff and Wilmer Valderrama and was married to musician Ryan Adams from 2009 until their split in early 2015, she is now certain she has found her soulmate in Taylor.

"I wasn't expecting it but I really lucked out," she told Elle Australia magazine of her husband. "I would go through everything that I went through a million times over if it meant landing Taylor in my life again and meeting him."

Mandy went on to describe 33-year-old Taylor as an "undeniably good person". In addition, she spoke about how she met her beau after sharing a post about Dawes on Instagram, with an ongoing messaging exchange eventually leading to a sushi date.

"I left that dinner completely smitten but we didn't hold hands or kiss or anything," the 34-year-old recalled, adding that they only communicated by email and video chat for the next six weeks while Taylor was on tour. "I completely fell in love with him without having done anything more than given him a hug good night."

Mandy and Taylor chose to wed with a low-key backyard ceremony, with the brunette beauty donning a gorgeous pink Rodarte gown for the day. And while she is found her dream guy, she is adamant that she still makes time for her pals.

"I love Taylor, and he's my best friend, but my relationship with him is very different from the way that I'm fulfilled by my girlfriends," she smiled.