Nick Cannon defends Kevin Hart after Oscars controversy

Nick Cannon has reshared homophobic tweets from Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman and Chelsea Handler in an effort to defend Kevin Hart after his Oscars hosting controversy.



The Jumanji star landed the prestigious job on Wednesday (05Dec18), but faced backlash over his past use of homophobic language in tweets dating back to 2010. Hart stepped down as host just one day later.



Now, Cannon has waded into the furore, and dug up old posts on Twitter from Schumer, Silverman and Handler which contain homophobic insults.



“Interesting,” the 38-year-old posted on Friday (07Dec18), alongside an old tweet of Handler’s. “I wonder if there was any backlash here...”



In the post from 2010, the This Means War star wrote: “This is what a f** bird likes like (sic) when he flexes,” alongside a photo that is no longer available.



Cannon then shared a 2012 tweet from Schumer, in which the comedian wrote: “Enjoy skyfall f**. I’m bout to get knee deep in Helen Hunt #thesessions.”



The former America's Got Talent host added: “I’m just saying... should we keep going???", before resharing a tweet from Silverman in 2010.



“I dont mean this in a hateful way but the new bachelorette’s a f*****,” the funnywoman wrote.



“And I f**king love Wreck it Ralph!!!,” Cannon wrote alongside the tweet, referring to the Disney movie Silverman voices a character in.



While Schumer and Handler have yet to comment on Cannon's posts, Silverman did share an article from People on Twitter about the homophobic tweets.



Before he stepped down as Oscars host, Hart shared a video on Instagram explaining his refusal to apologise for his past offensive tweets, and added that he had already said he was sorry for using homophobic language, and was not prepared to do it again.



Cannon commented on the comedian's video, and wrote: “We with you regardless!!! You know how we feel about people trying to control us anyway!!”



Hart did eventually go on to apologise, and pulled out of hosting duties as he did not "want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists".

