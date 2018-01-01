Mel B's injuries caused by fall down the stairs

Mel B's injuries were caused by a fall down the stairs, her friend has revealed.

The Spice Girls singer left fans stunned when she shared a picture of herself on Instagram on Monday (10Dec18), explaining that she had undergone emergency surgery after breaking two ribs and "severing" her hand in a freak accident.

She didn't give any further details about how the horrific injuries occurred, but her close pal Gary Madatyan told Us Weekly that the accident happened while she was staying with a friend in London.

"This happened on Sunday, I don't know what time. She was going downstairs to eat something. The stairs were very narrow, and she has a problem with one of her eyes and can't see 100 per cent," he said.

Gary also hit out at claims that Mel was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident. The 43-year-old singer was previously ordered to have weekly drug tests amid her custody battle with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte over their seven-year-old daughter Madison.

"The people that talk about her doing drugs and alcohol have the problem. They should worry about their lives, she is completely fine," he said. "We need to send her our love and support."

According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, Mel took her 15th test for drugs and alcohol just before the stair fall. Publishing the results of the test, the publication reported that the mother-of-three is currently clean and sober.

The newspaper also added that Mel's fall was made significantly worse by the fact she "cut her hand on some framed glass picture frames" in the process.

Mel's mother Andrea Brown also opened up about her daughter's injuries in a chat with the Daily Mail Online, telling the outlet she was hopeful the star would be out of the hospital by Christmas.

"She had a freak accident. It's not for me to say how it happened, she'll tell her fans on Instagram if she wants, but it's set her back," Andrea explained. "She's still in hospital, she's just had an op and she can't fly back to America yet. But she'll be OK and will hopefully be up and about soon and hopefully home for Christmas. She's a fighter."