Vanessa Hudgens convinced she can read Jennifer Lopez's mind

Vanessa Hudgens is convinced she can read Jennifer Lopez's mind after working with her on movie Second Act.

The actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (10Dec18) where she promoted her new movie, Second Act.

Vanessa plays Zoe in the romcom, while Jennifer takes on the role of Maya, a mother who gets a second chance at a corporate career, and during the chat, the 29-year-old claimed she can communicate telepathically with the superstar.

"The camera was on me, we were filming a scene, and we were having a real deep moment. And she's looking at me and she's (subtly tilting her head to the right)," she recalled. "And I'm like, 'I feel like she's trying to tell me something... Maybe she's trying to tell me to take the scene in this direction.' And so, I did it in this direction.' And afterwards, I was like, 'Were you trying to tell me this thing?' She was like, 'Yes.' And I was like, 'I can read your mind!'"

Vanessa commented that she felt "pretty special" to be on the same wavelength as her castmate, and added that she still can't get over how stunning the 49-year-old is in real life.

"You know how beautiful she is just from like seeing her in photos or videos or anything that she does," the actress gushed. "But then you get into a room with her and your like, 'How are you still that beautiful?' I'd be staring at her and realise I'm staring at her and be like, 'Girl, look away don't be a creep right now.'"

Second Act, which also features Leah Remini and Milo Ventimiglia, opens in U.S. cinemas on 21 December and around the world in early January.