The Favourite wins a triple at 2018 Women Film Critics Circle Awards

The Favourite has triumphed at the 2018 Women Film Critics Circle Awards in America, collecting three top honours including Best Movie About Women.

The film's star, Olivia Colman, has been named a double winner, claiming the Best Actress and Best Comedic Actress prizes, while director Marielle Heller's Can U Ever Forgive Me? has picked up the Best Movie by a Woman, and Audrey Wells lands the Best Woman Storyteller screenwriting award for The Hate U Give.

Ethan Hawke is the WFCCA's pick for Best Actor for his acclaimed movie First Reformed, and Elsie Fisher picks up one of two awards for Eighth Grade - as this year's Best Young Actress. The film has also been named Best Family Film.

Other multiple winners include Alfonso Cuaron's Roma, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Black Panther.

The full list of winners is:

BEST MOVIE ABOUT WOMEN

The Favourite

BEST MOVIE BY A WOMAN

Marielle Heller, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BEST WOMAN STORYTELLER

Audrey Wells, The Hate U Give

BEST ACTRESS

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

BEST ACTOR

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

BEST COMEDIC ACTRESS

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

BEST FOREIGN FILM BY OR ABOUT WOMEN

Roma

BEST DOCUMENTARY BY OR ABOUT WOMEN

RBG

WOMEN'S WORK/BEST ENSEMBLE

Widows

COURAGE IN FILMMAKING

Jennifer Fox, The Tale

COURAGE IN ACTING

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

ADRIENNE SHELLY AWARD (for a film that most passionately opposes violence against women)

Say Her Name: The Life And Death Of Sandra Bland

JOSEPHINE BAKER AWARD (for best expressing the woman of colour experience in America)

If Beale Street Could Talk

KAREN MORLEY AWARD (for best exemplifying a woman's place in history or society, and a courageous search for identity)

Roma

THE INVISIBLE WOMAN AWARD (performance by a woman whose exceptional impact on the film dramatically, socially or historically, has been ignored)

Glenn Close, The Wife

ACTING AND ACTIVISM AWARD

Viola Davis

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Ellen Burstyn

BEST SCREEN COUPLE

If Beale Street Could Talk

BEST FEMALE ACTION HEROES

Black Panther

MOMMIE DEAREST WORST SCREEN MOM OF THE YEAR AWARD

Jacki Weaver, Widows

BEST EQUALITY OF THE SEXES

Black Panther

BEST ANIMATED FEMALES

Incredibles 2

BEST FAMILY FILM

Eighth Grade