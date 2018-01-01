The Favourite wins a triple at 2018 Women Film Critics Circle Awards

- NEWS
The Favourite has triumphed at the 2018 Women Film Critics Circle Awards in America, collecting three top honours including Best Movie About Women.
The film's star, Olivia Colman, has been named a double winner, claiming the Best Actress and Best Comedic Actress prizes, while director Marielle Heller's Can U Ever Forgive Me? has picked up the Best Movie by a Woman, and Audrey Wells lands the Best Woman Storyteller screenwriting award for The Hate U Give.
Ethan Hawke is the WFCCA's pick for Best Actor for his acclaimed movie First Reformed, and Elsie Fisher picks up one of two awards for Eighth Grade - as this year's Best Young Actress. The film has also been named Best Family Film.
Other multiple winners include Alfonso Cuaron's Roma, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Black Panther.
The full list of winners is:
BEST MOVIE ABOUT WOMEN
The Favourite
BEST MOVIE BY A WOMAN
Marielle Heller, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
BEST WOMAN STORYTELLER
Audrey Wells, The Hate U Give
BEST ACTRESS
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
BEST ACTOR
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
BEST COMEDIC ACTRESS
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
BEST YOUNG ACTRESS
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
BEST FOREIGN FILM BY OR ABOUT WOMEN
Roma
BEST DOCUMENTARY BY OR ABOUT WOMEN
RBG
WOMEN'S WORK/BEST ENSEMBLE
Widows
COURAGE IN FILMMAKING
Jennifer Fox, The Tale
COURAGE IN ACTING
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
ADRIENNE SHELLY AWARD (for a film that most passionately opposes violence against women)
Say Her Name: The Life And Death Of Sandra Bland
JOSEPHINE BAKER AWARD (for best expressing the woman of colour experience in America)
If Beale Street Could Talk
KAREN MORLEY AWARD (for best exemplifying a woman's place in history or society, and a courageous search for identity)
Roma
THE INVISIBLE WOMAN AWARD (performance by a woman whose exceptional impact on the film dramatically, socially or historically, has been ignored)
Glenn Close, The Wife
ACTING AND ACTIVISM AWARD
Viola Davis
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
Ellen Burstyn
BEST SCREEN COUPLE
If Beale Street Could Talk
BEST FEMALE ACTION HEROES
Black Panther
MOMMIE DEAREST WORST SCREEN MOM OF THE YEAR AWARD
Jacki Weaver, Widows
BEST EQUALITY OF THE SEXES
Black Panther
BEST ANIMATED FEMALES
Incredibles 2
BEST FAMILY FILM
Eighth Grade