Jason Momoa: 'Henry Cavill is absolutely not leaving Superman'

Jason Momoa says Henry Cavill will continue playing Superman.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter in September (18) that the actor had stepped down from playing the superhero after negotiations surrounding a cameo in 2019's Shazam! fell apart due to a scheduling conflict.

Warner Bros. subsequently told Just Jared that "no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films" and its respect and relationship with Henry "remains unchanged".

Though many superhero fans feared that Henry was stepping down from the role, Jason has insisted that the rumours are not true.

"I just talked to Henry... He's absolutely not (leaving the character)," he told Entertainment Tonight during the Aquaman premiere in Los Angeles. "He loves the character. He's not. One hundred percent. It's absolutely (not going to happen)."

Following speculation over his departure, Henry teased fans by posting a very cryptic Instagram video which shed no light on his rumoured exit from the DC Universe.

Dressed in a Krypton Lifting Team slogan T-shirt, the 35-year-old looks seriously into the camera, as a boxed Superman figurine slowly enters, and then disappears, from the bottom of the screen. The Blue Danube Waltz by Johann Strauss II plays in the background, and the video is captioned: "Today was exciting #Superman."

The peculiar footage provoked discussion in the comments section, with one fan writing "I DON'T KNOW WHAT THIS MEANS," while another asked: "Henry what are u trying to tell us bro? Are u trying to get Wb (Warner Bros) to greenlight a sequel (sic)."

Henry first played Superman in 2013's Man of Steel, and reprised his role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League - which Jason also starred in as Aquaman.