Kate Beckinsale keen to finish her degree

Kate Beckinsale is considering a Hollywood break so she can complete her degree.

The Underworld star studied French and Russian literature at Oxford University in England, but didn't return for her final year after embarking on her acting career and finding work instantly.

She admitted the thought of completing her studies "felt so bleak", but now, at 45, she feels ready to go back to school.

'Maybe that's a later in life thing; I'll be that old lady doing my degree," she told Britain's Tatler magazine, adding she'd like to think she would be more popular this time around.

'I didn't like drinking vodka out of a welly (Wellington boot)," she laughed. 'In fact, I didn't drink at all, which meant there was no real chance of getting into my knickers (having sex with me), so what was the point of me? I was deeply unpopular.'

Beckinsale is also hoping to make a big move back to London from Los Angeles, where she has lived for years.

'As soon as I stop getting work here, I'll just slope home," she said.

Her ex-partner, Welsh actor Michael Sheen, the father of her 19-year-old daughter Lily, left Los Angeles to return home to the U.K. last year (17) to become more politically involved following Britain's decision to leave the European Union (EU).

He was able to do so because Lily had herself left Los Angeles to begin university in New York. Besides Lily, Kate had remained in the U.S. as she was married to American director Len Wiseman, but they divorced in 2016.

Kate and Michael remain on friendly terms and recently shared a picture of themselves relaxing together on a sofa over the Christmas period.