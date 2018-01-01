Lily Collins had a 'quarter-life crisis' when she turned 25

Lily Collins is certain she had a "quarter-life crisis" when she turned 25.

The actress is one of the busiest names in Hollywood, having acted as a brand ambassador for Lancome and appeared in films such as Rules Don't Apply, and To the Bone.

But in spite of her international success, Lily has experienced some difficulties in her personal life, especially when she entered her mid-twenties a couple of years ago.

"Everyone in their late twenties goes through it a bit, because we're heading to the big 3-0," she said in an interview with Glamour U.K. "But I think I had a quarter-life crisis at 25 where I kept asking, 'Am I at where I wish to be at?' I never really set out as a kid with markers of when I want to get married or have kids. But I got to the age where you constantly compare yourself to your friends or other people in your industry."

Lily, the daughter of musician Phil Collins, went on to explain that her celebrity status makes dating difficult too, and she has been rejected or "ghosted" without warning on more times than she likes to remember. However, she is still determined not to delve into the world of online dating.

"I've never tried a dating app," the 29-year-old noted. "Lots of my friends have, but it's just that I don't know how I would. L.A. is very much where I spent most of my time growing up, so I know the places I am not going to go to meet somebody and I also realise that when you're not looking, you find it."

At present, Lily is being kept busy with a full slate of projects, having recently finished shooting her part as Fantine in BBC TV series Les Miserables, which is set to premiere on 30 December (18), and her role as U.S. serial killer Ted Bundy's girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer in upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.