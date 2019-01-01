Kate Beckinsale is glad to say goodbye to 2018

Kate Beckinsale is "relieved" 2018 is over because it was an awful year for the actress.

The Underworld star took to Instagram on New Year's Day (01Jan19) to reflect on the "good and rough" year, but she did not go into detail about her difficult experiences in 2018.

"I am glad and relieved you are over," she wrote. "And I am so thankful to our dear friends who laughed with us through the fun stuff and held us up for the hard stuff."

"Thankful to my insta (Instagram) family who I believe are the wittiest funniest dearest followers anyone has," she added. "Hold your families close. Love the good people hard in 2019. Let go of the untrustworthy icky people. Happy new year to all of you, and if it's not happy yet for you, at least it's a new year and we are all here."

Kate closed out 2018 by partying alongside Idris Elba, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, rapper Nas, Chris Brown, and others at Drake's New Year's Eve Party at the Delilah in West Hollywood, California and chronicled her fun time at the celebration.

"Happy new year. I got the first handbag welcome of my life it's a new dawn it's a new day it's the future. (It's his handbag)," she wrote alongside a video of a friend wearing a handbag which lit up with the actress' name.

Beckinsale also ended her year by gathering with her ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen, the father of her teenage daughter Lily, during the Christmas holiday.

"So apparently there are two meanings of the word "perineum", one being the area of the body between the genitals and anus, and the other, the period of time between Christmas and New Year's Day," she wrote alongside a picture of herself with the actor.