Ewan McGregor to star as fashion designer Halston

Ewan McGregor is returning to TV to star in a biographical new series about the rise and fall of celebrity fashion designer Halston.

The Moulin Rouge! star has been cast as the late American fashion guru, full name Roy Halston Frowick, in Simply Halston, a limited series chronicling his international success in the 1970s as he established his luxury label in New York City.

Halston, who boasted clients including Liza Minnelli, Anjelica Huston, Lauren Bacall, Elizabeth Taylor, and Bianca Jagger, continued to enjoy huge recognition for his minimalist and clean style throughout the early 1980s, but the womenswear designer soon found himself in a battle for control over his brand after the firm was acquired by new owners, who attempted to oust him from the company.

Halston died in 1990 from AIDS-related health complications, aged 57.

The show will be written by The Affair's Sharr White and directed by American Crime Story's Dan Minahan, with McGregor joining the pair as co-executive producers, reports Deadline.

The role will mark McGregor's second big stint on the small screen in recent years, after winning a Golden Globe Award in 2018 for his double role in season three of Fargo, in which he portrayed brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy.

The Scottish actor is also gearing up to tackle the part of the villain Black Mask in the upcoming Suicide Squad spin-off Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), joining leading lady Margot Robbie and a cast which also includes his girlfriend, actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who he met on the set of Fargo.