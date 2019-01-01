Kevin Spacey planning film comeback with European project

Kevin Spacey is planning to make a big movie comeback with a European project.

The disgraced actor, who is set to be arraigned in a Massachusetts court on Monday (07Jan19) on charges of sexual assault against an 18-year-old restaurant employee, is ready for his close-up again, 14 months after his world fell apart following a series of misconduct allegations.

Spacey was fired from his hit Netflix drama House of Cards and director Ridley Scott edited him out of his Getty family drama All the Money in the World and replaced the Oscar winner with Christopher Plummer.

The movie star stepped out of the spotlight for a year, amid reports he was seeking help, but he re-emerged just before Christmas in a bizarre video, in which he reprised his House of Cards character, President Frank Underwood, and suggested his fans wanted him back.

"(Some people) have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess," he said, adding, "You wouldn’t rush to judgment without facts, would you?"

And now, sources tell the New York Post Spacey is considering offers from filmmakers in Europe.

"He is still getting acting offers from Europe and Russia," the insider said. "He’s just assumed he can come back in a few years.

Actress Ellen Barkin is among Spacey's peers, who feel Spacey's Christmas message was and his comeback plans are ill-advised: "Kevin Spacey is sending a very disturbing message as he chastises his audience... If you hypocrites loved me as a murderer (on House of Cards), why won’t you love me as a sex ­offender?" she wrote on Twitter.

But Spacey's holiday message, in which he appeared to be preparing for Christmas Day in the kitchen, wearing a Santa apron, has been a hit on YouTube, picking up over nine million views.