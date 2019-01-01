Samuel L. Jackson confesses to farting during Captain Marvel scenes

Samuel L. Jackson has candidly admitted that he often broke wind while shooting Captain Marvel.

The Hollywood icon is currently promoting the new superhero movie, in which he reprises his role as Nick Fury from Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films such as Iron Man and The Avengers.

To mark the release of the feature, Jackson and his co-star Brie Larson, who takes on the lead part of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, have filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke, with a preview clip showing the pair linked up to a polygraph for a round of playful questioning at one point.

"Have you ever farted while filming a scene?" asked Larson in the footage, which aired during The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night (06Mar19), to which Jackson replied, "All the time."

The lie detector examiner then confirmed the 70-year-old was telling the truth, with Larson then asking, "Did you fart while we were doing this?"

The star insisted, "'Course not," though the polygrapher quickly determined that he was lying.

Jackson also confirmed that he liked Larson's Captain Marvel suit and would always be honest with his colleague over her performance in a scene.

When it came to Jackson's turn to ask the questions, he asked the Room actress if she would be frank with him if she didn't like his acting.

"No, I would not be honest with you! Nope," the 29-year-old laughed, with the examiner finding her answer to be the truth.

However, Larson was found to be lying when asked if she liked the Pulp Fiction star's signature Kangol hats and whether or not she thought he had a strong singing voice.

Even though the pair didn't do too much karaoke in the clip, they did offer up a fun rendition of Ariana Grande's 7 Rings, complete with dancing and expressive gestures.