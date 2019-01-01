Isla Fisher landed free Katy Perry performance for 40th birthday

Actress Isla Fisher scored the birthday gift of a lifetime when she turned 40, after landing a free private show by Katy Perry.

The Wedding Crashers star celebrated the age milestone in February, 2016, when her husband, British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, secretly hired the Firework hitmaker to perform a surprise set at his wife's party after slyly confirming Isla was a big fan.

"I turned 40 and... I was putting on my makeup and (Sacha) came in and saw Katy Perry (branded) eyelashes, and he said, 'Oh, you really like Katy Perry,'" she recalled of a strange conversation they had had a few weeks before her birthday bash. "I said, 'Yeah, you know that!' It was kind of a strange comment, (but I) didn't think of it again.

"Cut to I'm on the dancefloor, totally drunk with all my mum friends at my birthday, and I see like, a diamante microphone, and the hand gripping it is none other than Katy Perry...!"

The pop star staged a hits-packed set, and she didn't even charge Sacha for the gig.

"She didn't get paid, she's just so nice," Isla gushed on U.S. daytime show The Talk. "She's so sweet and she sang all her hits, and I almost peed my pants, it was amazing!"

The special surprise was a far cry from the Australian native's most recent birthday, when the couple invited some friends over to have a "really fun" game night - only Isla wasn't the one who won.

"I had sort of, 30 mates, and we hired this game company and they come and... you do all these (games), Pictionary..., Charades, and all this sort of stuff," she explained. "And my husband, who doesn't know anything about pop culture and is not sort of clued in, he won! And then when he won, he didn't even do a funny speech. He was like, 'Yeah, so?' He took home the present that I had bought for the winner...! It was my birthday and he won!"

The actors have been married since 2010, and share three young children.