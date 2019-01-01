NEWS Gerard Butler's mobile home gets stolen Newsdesk Share with :







Gerard Butler's vintage Airstream trailer was reportedly stolen from a repair shop recently.



The Olympus Has Fallen actor had reportedly taken his 1969 Airstream Silver Sovereign trailer to a fabrication shop in the San Fernando Valley to get it restored, but somebody broke into the establishment's parking lot and made off with the trailer, which is thought to cost around $11,000 (£8,500), last week (ends10Mar19).



Sources have told TMZ.com that the actor, whose character in 2017 movie Geostorm lived in a similar Airstream, had bought the classic mobile home from outside of California. And as it was in the process of being completely refurbished, it would have essentially been a shell when it was stolen.



Police officers currently have no suspects but are investigating the theft.



This is the latest bad news for the Scottish actor, who lost his Malibu home in the California wildfires in November (18). He told fans on Instagram at the time that his property was "half gone" and he didn't have time to save anything from his home before it was partially destroyed.



However, the 300 star admitted he got off lucky compared to some homes nearby.



"I just came from my property and it could have been worse. A lot was damaged but to be honest I feel bad, all down there in the gully is gone, there are so many communities here, trailer parks and suburban working class houses that are completely destroyed, people have lost everything," he said at the time, and added that he was planning to rebuild his home.



The 49-year-old has yet to comment on the Airstream theft on social media.