Alyssa Milano apologises after facing backlash for calling herself 'trans' in tweet

Alyssa Milano has apologised after facing backlash when she tweeted that she was "trans" in a post celebrating International Women's Day.

The former Charmed star took to Twitter to mark the occasion last week (end10Mar19) by writing: "My transgender sisters! I am celebrating YOU this #NationalWomensDay!"

And when one troll asked if she was transgender in a biting response, Alyssa replied: "I'm trans. I'm a person of colour. I'm an immigrant. I'm a lesbian. I'm a gay man. I'm the disabled. I'm everything. And so are you... Don't be afraid of what you don't know or understand. No one wants to hurt you. We are all just looking for our happily ever after."

However, Alyssa's attempt to be inclusive spectacularly backfired, as many of her followers slammed her for making the remark.

"No. You are an advocate. Be ok with that. This isn't the way to say you are with us. You can't just fake an experience you don't have. You don't navigate any space like these groups. This is the 'I don't see colour' approach which is oppression and erasure," one wrote.

Another posted: "Had no idea you were a transgender. And you have the narcissism to think you can relate to everyone's life. No you're a white woman who feels that she needs to be ashamed so she takes on the role of hating herself to make sure no one hates her. Facts."

And a third added: "Supporting trans people, people of colour, immigrants, lesbians, gay men, and disabled people is all well and good. Claiming to BE them just because you 'love' them is just sort of asinine and perverts the idea of being an ally. I support disabled people. Doesn't mean I'm disabled... And to say that I am disabled in ANY way is a lie and entirely unhelpful to the people you claim to support."

Following the backlash, Alyssa returned to her Twitter page to apologise, writing: "I'm glad this tweet invoked conversation. I'm so sorry it offended some. I see you and hear you. But just a reminder, empathy is not a bad thing. Nuance is important and literal interpretation is not always intended. And I can identify with and not identify as. Both are powerful."