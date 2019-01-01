Pregnant Amy Schumer strips down for nude photoshoot

Amy Schumer has put her growing baby belly on full display in a nude photoshoot.

The Trainwreck actress announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer last October (18), though she has struggled with hyperemesis gravidarum - a form of severe morning sickness - throughout her pregnancy, with the condition forcing her to take rest and make the decision to cancel the remaining dates on her comedy tour.

In spite of being very ill at times, Amy has participated in an irreverent photoshoot for The New York Times, with one snap showing her evoke the idea of Mother Earth by posing with handfuls of grass covering her breasts, while another shot depicts her running through a field completely naked except for a pair of boots.

A third more conventional portrait shows the comedienne cradling her stomach while wearing a black dress and standing in front of a forest backdrop.

Amy didn't speak about the photoshoot in an accompanying article for the publication, but did get candid about her desire to have children with chef Chris, who she wed in February 2018 after a very brief courtship.

Recalling how she texted him to ask if he wanted children just a month after they began dating, the star explained that he simply replied, "I do want kids, and I want them with you."

Amy went on to share that she is spending two months in New Orleans while her home in Manhattan undergoes renovations to prepare for the baby. But she is determined to get back to work following her maternity leave and is looking forward to having "control" over her projects once again.

"I like all the things I've done, but my favourite is when I'm in control. The last two movies I didn't write," the 37-year-old shared, referring to I Feel Pretty and Snatched. "I didn't really have anything to say. I now do."

Amy's next stand-up special, titled Growing, is set to begin streaming on Netflix from 19 March.