Richard E. Grant and Antonio Banderas board The Hitman's Bodyguard sequel

Richard E. Grant and Antonio Banderas have signed on to appear in The Hitman's Bodyguard sequel.

In November (18), Lionsgate studio executives confirmed that Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek would be reprising their roles from the 2017 action-comedy, which followed a top bodyguard tasked with getting one of the world's most notorious hitmen to the International Criminal Court for a trial.

On Wednesday (13Mar19), it was also announced that Oscar-nominated Can You Ever Forgive Me? actor Grant would be returning in the supporting role of Mr. Seifert, a drug-addicted corporate executive, in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, while Banderas will be taking on an unknown part. It was previously reported that Frank Grillo and Morgan Freeman will co-star too.

Patrick Hughes is back in the director's chair, and will work from a script penned by Tom O'Connor, who wrote the original. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is set to pick up where the first film left off and will follow the characters as they are enlisted for a secret mission on the Amalfi Coast in Italy. The shoot began earlier this month in Europe, with the majority of scenes to be shot in Italy, Croatia and London.

To mark the start of filming, Reynolds recently took to Instagram to share a photo of him on set covered in fake blood while posing next to Jackson and Hayek.

"Two Guys, A Girl and-OH MY GOD WHAT THE F**K? Here we go again... #HitmansWifesBodyguard@salmahayek @samuelljackson," he captioned the snap, referencing the title of his late '90s sitcom Two Guys and a Girl.

Jackson and Hayek both posted the same image on their own social media pages, with the Pulp Fiction star writing, "These Two Here!!"

Grant was most recently seen onscreen in The Nutcracker and the Four Realms and TV show A Series of Unfortunate Events, and is also in the post-production phase of Star Wars: Episode IX. Meanwhile, Banderas' upcoming projects include Lamborghini: The Legend, The Laundromat, and The Devil May Care.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is slated to hit cinemas in 2020.