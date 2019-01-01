Charlie Hunnam stole outfits from Guy Ritchie’s Bush set

Charlie Hunnam liked the costumes he wore for Guy Ritchie’s new film Bush so much he stole them.

The actor stars alongside Colin Farrell and Matthew McConaughey in the transatlantic gangster caper, previously titled Toff Guys, which is due to be released in 2020.

Charlie and his castmates recently wrapped filming on the movie, and he took some fashionable souvenirs of the shoot with him afterwards.

“I stole some stuff off the last film I did (with Guy),” he told Total Film magazine. “He had me wearing some really snappy outfits, so I pilfered a couple of choice items.”

And he confesses it’s not the first time he’s stolen from the set of a project, as when his TV motorcycle crime drama Sons of Anarchy ended in 2014, he even took a bike with him.

Asked if his set stealing was a regular habit, the 38-year-old added: “Tonnes of s**t. All the time. When Sons (of Anarchy) was finished, I just took everything that wasn’t nailed down. I took the motorbike, my cards, and tonnes of costume.”

One film he was less keen to take his costumes and props away from, however, was Guillermo del Toro’s science-fiction blockbuster Pacific Rim, as the suit he wore as the operator of a giant robot named Jaeger was incredibly uncomfortable.

“I was in this robot wearing this suit that’s very, very heavy and uncomfortable. I spent five weeks in that contraption,” he explained. “Sometimes for 16 hours a day. I always roll my eyes when any actor talks about the difficulty of filming.”

Detailing just how much discomfort the suits and stunts required, he winced: “By the third week when I’d ruptured a couple of discs in my back, which really is no joke, it was incredibly unpleasant.”