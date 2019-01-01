Naomi Scott wouldn’t compromise when it came to Aladdin role

Naomi Scott knew how she wanted to play Princess Jasmine in the upcoming live-action Aladdin remake, and wasn’t prepared to compromise.

The British actress will star opposite Will Smith and Mena Massoud in Guy Ritchie’s version of the classic Disney movie, which hits cinemas in May (19).

Ahead of the film’s release, Naomi has been tapped by British Vogue to cover the April 2019 issue of the fashion monthly, where she spoke to the publication about her exciting new role.

“I saw her (Jasmine) as a young woman, not a teenager, with a mature strength that can cut you down. So I said to them, ‘Just to let you know, I want to play her strong, and if that’s not what you’re looking for, that’s OK, but it’s not for me’,” she shared.

The 25-year-old, who’s also a part of the Charlie’s Angels reboot, has had her fair share of knockbacks while trying to crack Hollywood, and she admitted she’s been the “nearly girl” more times than she can remember. However, she is now firmly making her mark on the acting world.

In Elizabeth Banks’ new version of Charlie’s Angels, Naomi was cast alongside Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Sam Claflin. The film comes out in October, 19 years after Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu’s helmed the Angels roles.

“You don’t see much about their personal lives or who they’re dating. It’s about the agency going global, getting into intelligence and tech, whistleblowing. You don’t see bikini shots of their bums,” she explained.