Sienna Miller goes public with new ‘art-world royalty’ beau

Sienna Miller has made her official public debut with new boyfriend Lucas Zwirner as the pair attended Paris Fashion Week together in March (19).

The 37-year-old was revealed to be dating the New York gallerist two months ago, after the couple were snapped sharing an affectionate kiss while out on a dog walk.

Speaking to Grazia, a source revealed that the American Sniper actress is confident that her relationship with “art-world royalty” Lucas, 28, is “a long-term thing”.

“Things are totally different with (Lucas),” they revealed. “Normally she is fiercely protective of her private life and would have gone to great lengths to not be seen.”

The insider went on to reveal that this is the most serious relationship Sienna has been in since her failed engagement to Tom Sturridge came to an end in 2015.

The pair remain close though, and share six-year-old daughter Marlow, and the source adds that Lucas is fine with her relationship with Tom.

“She still spends a lot of time with (Tom) and her sister and mum Jo both love him,” they commented. “None of that bothers Lucas, but it’s been a problem with other men before.”

Sienna previously dated her Alfie co-star Jude Law, though the romance broke down when he had an affair with his children’s nanny, and her Foxcatcher director Bennett Miller.

“With Lucas, they’ve been like a full-on couple from the start,” the source remarked. “She’s happy - and it shows.”