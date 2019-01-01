Rob Kardashian celebrates birthday at party organised by daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian celebrated his birthday at a party organised by his daughter, Dream.

The sock entrepreneur's sister, Khloe Kardashian, shared photos and clips from the sweet bash on Instagram, and revealed that the two-year-old – who Rob shares with ex-fiancee Blac Chyna – had chosen every aspect of her father's party.

“Dreamy Dream wanted to throw her daddy a special birthday party before she goes to see her mommy,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, wrote on her Instagram Story.

“Her Daddy’s birthday is on Sunday (St. Patty’s Day) but she got her cousins together to celebrate,” Khloe added, before sharing a few adorable snaps from the party, which was filled with green decorations.

Although the mother-of-one didn’t share any photos of the birthday boy, who will be turning 32 on Sunday (17Mar19), she did post two photos of Dream as she sat next to Rob’s birthday cake, which read, “Happy Birthday Daddy.”

And in honour of the festivities, the tot wore a green shirt featuring Minnie Mouse, with grey and green shamrock leggings, and a pair of green shoes.

Khloe, who brought along her daughter True, 11 months, joked that the family bash was "wild", and posted a video of Dream and her cousins playing on a miniature slide inside the house.

“Thank you Dreamy! She picked out the decorations, created the invite list and everything,” the Good American co-founder wrote, before adding that her brother needed to prepare for yet another bash on his actual birthday.

“Get ready Rob for another party on Sunday,” Khloe wrote.

Rob and Chyna began dating in January 2016, and welcomed Dream in November later that year. However, the couple split after a turbulent relationship in February 2017, and they are now successfully co-parenting their daughter.

“Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” Rob posted on Twitter in February.

Replying to the post, Chyna added, “Robert and I only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!”