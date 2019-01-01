Stormzy lands TV acting role

British grime star Stormzy has landed a role in upcoming TV series Noughts + Crosses.

The Big For Your Boots rapper will play newspaper editor Kolawale, a character created for the TV series, in the BBC One adaptation of Malorie Blackman's award-winning young adult book series which is currently being filmed in South Africa.

"As a diehard fan of Malorie's novels, being a part of this important show is a dream come true," Stormzy said in a statement.

The 25-year-old, who will guest star in one episode of the six-part series, has previously appeared in 2015 short film Handle with Care, 2016 movie Brotherhood, and as himself in 2017 TV series Chewing Gum.

"The first time I met Stormzy he informed me he was a huge fan of my Noughts and Crosses series of books. I’m thrilled he will now be a part of the Noughts + Crosses TV production. It's so exciting!” Blackman said, while executive producer Preethi Mavahalli added: "As an icon of black British culture, we are honoured to have Stormzy play a part in this adaptation of a novel he's such a fan of."

The series, penned by Doctor Who writer Toby Whithouse, is set in an alternate world divided by race, where black people ("Crosses") are the rulers and white people ("Noughts") are the underclass. The story focuses on two young people - Sephy Hadley, who is a Cross, and Callum McGregor, a Nought - who fall in love despite the dangers. Peaky Blinders actor Jack Rowan plays Callum and newcomer Masali Baduza plays Sephy, while Friends star Helen Baxendale rounds out the cast.

The book series began in 2001 and has five instalments. A sixth is due to be released later this year (19).