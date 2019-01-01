Emilia Clarke regrets 'stupid' action film choices

Emilia Clarke regrets starring in "stupid" action movies.

The English actress made her name as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO smash hit Game of Thrones, which comes to an end later this year after eight seasons.

Since finding fame, she has also starred in a string of films too, like Terminator Genisys, Me Before You and Solo: A Star Wars Story, but the 32-year-old says she's not proud of all her Hollywood efforts - and claimed her co-star Kit Harington, also 32, feels the same way about his career too.

"Kit and I are counterparts in terms of experience," she began to Variety. "We are pretty much the same age, and our characters have had parallel journeys, and we as actors have had parallel journeys. We've both done stupid action movies we regret and fabulous things we're proud of, and we've always come back to Thrones. And he's the person I'd ask, 'How are you handling this? Are you alright?' We were in sync, even if we were filming on opposite sides of the world."

Kit's movie credits include action flops Pompeii, Spooks: The Greater Good and Seventh Son.

Now that the end of Game of Thrones is in sight, with filming wrapping last year (18), Emilia is working on two new projects; crime thriller Above Suspicion with Johnny Knoxville and Thora Birch, and Paul Feig's new romcom Last Christmas opposite Emma Thompson, Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh. Meanwhile, Kit most recently reprised his voice role of Eret for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

The final season of the fantasy series, based on the best-selling books by George R. R. Martin, kicks off from 14 April (19).