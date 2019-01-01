Tim Burton's 'weird' family reunion on set of Dumbo

Tim Burton's Dumbo set felt like a family reunion for the director as he was working with three of his longtime collaborators.

The double Oscar nominee was reunited with Eva Green, who previously starred in Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children and Dark Shadows, as well as two of his Batman stars; Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito.

Asked about what it was like to work with them all again on Dumbo, Tim said at the London premiere of the new Disney live-action film on Thursday night (21Mar19) that it was just like a family reunion.

"It was very special on a movie like this, with Eva and Danny DeVito, who I've worked with three times, and Michael Keaton. Because it's a movie about weird families, this is a weird family," he shared to reporters on the red carpet at the Curzon Mayfair.

Danny was also in Big Fish and Mars Attacks!, while Michael starred as cult icon Beetlejuice in Tim's 1988 movie of the same name.

"All you have to do is read their names and it's like a beautiful, weird family," he smiled of his cast, which also includes Colin Farrell, Nico Parker and Sharon Rooney, who were all working with Tim for the first time.

He also touched on the message of his updated Dumbo tale.

"It represents just that; a very simple image, a flying elephant, represents all that (outsiders and people dealing with otherness) it puts it in very simple pure form," Tim said.

Dumbo hits cinemas around the world from 27 March (19).