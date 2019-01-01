The Big Bang Theory finale to film behind closed doors

TV bosses have decided to pre-shoot The Big Bang Theory finale before the cast closes out the show in front of a studio audience, because they don't think stars like Kaley Cuoco will be able to control her emotions.

The hit comedy will end in May (19) and producers want to make sure their stars don't lose it on camera in front of fans.

"We did get told recently we're gonna pre-shoot it and get it all done then we'll do most of it for an audience," Cuoco, who has played Penny on the show since 2007, tells Access Live. "They're (producers) afraid we are going to get too emotional, and so they wanna make sure that we had it and then we'll shoot it and if we cry we cry... I guarantee that will happen."

Kaley admits she is already a bit of a mess as she contemplated the final show: "It's so sad... I'm devastated. I'm barely keeping it together."

She picked up a little advice from a new pal at dinner: "I ran into Jennifer Aniston recently at dinner and I was like, 'My show is ending and your finale meant so much to me...' She was so sweet... She then called security... Our court date is coming up," the actress jokes.

Cuoco also told the TV show the final episode of The Big Bang Theory has not been written.

"I don't even think the writers know what the finale is gonna be," she explains. "It's not written. We have four more episodes... I know they have ideas of how it is gonna to go but they have been very up front, saying, 'We have not written this yet, we're still unsure of a couple of things'. They don't wanna write it!"