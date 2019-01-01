Rosario Dawson & Maria Bello join David Oyelowo for directorial debut

Rosario Dawson and Maria Bello will join Selma star David Oyelowo for his directorial debut The Water Man.

Dawson has been cast to play the mother of Oyelowo's 10-year-old son, who embarks on a quest to find the mythical title character of the film when she falls ill with cancer.

Oprah Winfrey, who appeared alongside Oyelowo in the Ava DuVernay's Oscar-nominated film Selma, is attached as an executive producer, while This Is Us star Lonnie Chavis, Amiah Miller, and Alfred Molina are also attached to star.

The film will shoot in Oregon this spring (19), and Oyelowo can't wait to get started, stating, "The Water Man, as written by Emma Needell, is that rare, beautiful script that can touch your heart and challenge your mind while also lifting your spirits. I feel blessed to be entrusted with bringing this imaginative and moving story to life."

The first-time director recently told WENN he knew the shoot would be a huge challenge, and he has been building up on his sleep so he can power through filming.

"I really relish the prospect of it all but I'm sure I'm going to be more tired than I've ever been in my life," he said. "Directing is something I've been wanting to do for a while and I'm very glad it's finally coming to fruition. I've directed plays and short films and I love the process of just telling stories and doing that in a very total way as a producer, actor and director."

Oyelowo previously stepped behind the camera for the short film Big Guy in 2009. The project featured Josh Gad and Charlie Cox.