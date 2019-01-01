Colin Farrell thrilled to score 'gold card' from Irish kebab chain

Colin Farrell gets free kebabs at his favourite fast-food restaurant in Ireland.

The Dublin-born actor made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night (28Mar19) to promote his new movie Dumbo.

However, the conversation quickly turned to the topic of what Colin likes to do when he's in his homeland and he mentioned that he is a VIP at a local chain.

"I have a kebab shop that I go to. Yeah, a place called Abrakebabra that's getting great press," he smiled.

At first, host Jimmy thought Colin had to be joking about the name of the restaurant, though the star insisted that it is a real place, and that he is actually a VIP with a "gold card".

"It's a cultural flagship in my country, man. It's a huge franchise, there's about 20 restaurants. It hasn't left the shores of Ireland to go anywhere else. So, you really have to come to the island to get that 3am kebab going," the 42-year-old laughed. "I have a gold card... You get free kebabs for the rest of your life - I was the first person to get the gold card, they did it for me."

While Colin has avoid paying for kebabs for the past five years, he did note that he didn't have his card with him on one occasion, and because the server didn't recognise him, he felt obliged to hand over the full price.

And even though other celebrities such as U2's Bono also have Abrakebabra gold cards, apparently not all of the restaurants are especially welcoming.

"(There was one) particular Abrakebabra in a part of town where there was a lot of clubs and at night there would always be murder in it, (they were) mopping the floors with blood. It became known as Stab-brakebabra," he sighed.

On Friday, representatives for the kebab chain tweeted their appreciation at Colin's revelation.

"Did you catch #ColinFarrell discussing his legendary Abra Gold Card with @JimmyKimmel on @JimmyKimmelLive?!" they wrote.