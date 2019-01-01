Eva Green 'blessed' to work with Tim Burton on third movie

Eva Green felt blessed to work with "genius" Tim Burton for a third time on Dumbo.

The French actress, who uses her natural accent in the new Disney retelling of the little elephant who can fly, has previously been directed by the double Oscar nominee in Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children and Dark Shadows.

She joins an all-star cast, including Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, and Danny DeVito, in the updated Dumbo, and told reporters at the recent London premiere why she keeps coming back to Tim's projects.

"I feel very blessed that this is the third time working with him. He's a total genius full stop," Eva said to Cover Media. "And then a wonderful man. He's very humble; he's full of heart, so it's a real, real pleasure to work with this man.

"It's a real honour working with such a genius, he understands the heart of outsiders. His movies are always very moving."

She also touched on why the Edward Scissorhands director was the perfect fit for Disney's latest live-action flick, which, unlike the 1941 original, focuses more on Dumbo's relationship with the humans around him.

"Dumbo is a perfect Tim Burton theme; the unloved creature, different, he goes through a journey and finds himself and learns how to celebrate his peculiarity," the 38-year-old smiled. "It's just a very beautiful message. We live in a crazy world where people are told to look a certain way to be loved, it just says be authentic, be yourself and it's alright - it makes you special."

Dumbo is in cinemas now.