Kylie Jenner denies purposely slashing price of Jordyn Woods' lip kit

Kylie Jenner has denied purposefully reducing the price of lip kits named after her friend Jordyn Woods.

Days after news broke that Tristan Thompson had allegedly cheated on his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian with Kylie's best friend in February (19), fans of the reality TV star noticed that the Jordy Lip Kit price on the Kylie Cosmetics website was dramatically slashed to just $13.50 (£10.35).

However, Kylie has now insisted she knew nothing about the discount, and explained in an interview with The New York Times that one of her employees had informed her that the item had actually been put on sale weeks before the cheating scandal.

"That is just not my character. I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back," she said. "Jordyn knows I didn't actually put it on sale."

The Jordy Lip Kit, comprised of a raspberry-red lipstick and matching lip liner, is now sold out online.

Earlier this month, Kylie was named the "youngest self-made billionaire ever" by editors at Forbes, and has an estimated fortune of more than $900 million (£690 million).

That title caused outrage online, as many pointed out that the 21-year-old was born into a wealthy and influential family.

The mother-of-one originally defended herself, and told Interview Germany it was "the truth" that she was self-made because she started her company with "100 per cent of my own money".

Yet, Kylie was more understanding of the outrage surrounding the self-made title in the chat with The New York Times, and acknowledged that the Kardashian/Jenner family had given her some leverage in the competitive beauty industry.

"I can't say I've done it by myself. If they're just talking finances, technically, yes, I don't have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform," she commented.