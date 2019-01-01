Bruce Willis' wife wouldn't have renewed vows without Demi Moore

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming wouldn't have renewed her vows to the actor without his ex-wife Demi Moore in attendance.

The Die Hard star and Heming celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with a ceremony last month (Mar19), and Moore was among the guests at the model's request.

"She welcomed me into her family like I welcomed her into ours," Heming tells Us Weekly, gushing about the Ghost star, who was married to Willis from 1987 to 2000. “Again, I have so much respect for her. I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first.

"I learned so much from that and grew so much from watching that. It was important for her to be there. She was at our first wedding. I loved having her there again. I wouldn’t do it without her."

The big day was also attended by Willis and Heming's young daughters Mabel, six, and Evelyn, four as well as Bruce and Demi's kids Rumer, 30, and Scout, 27 and Tallulah, 25.

"It was so much fun having our two young daughters there,” Heming adds. “It was really for them, to be able to be flower girls, for them to be a part of something that feels kind of monumental. Ten years felt like a big deal and something fun to celebrate.”

The 40 year old was also thrilled for her daughters to spend quality time with Bruce and Demi's girls: "Oh my gosh, when the older ones are around, the little ones want nothing to do with me or Bruce," she shares. "The older ones, they’re awesome, and they love being around their young sisters. The young ones just adore them. We’re moving back west, actually, so that we can be closer to them. The girls are very happy about that."

Asked what keeps her relationship with her 64-year-old husband going strong, Heming believes their respect for one another and shared senses of humour are the key.

“I think we’ve always had a lot of respect for each other, which has really helped build a great foundation," she reveals. “He makes me laugh. He’s funny and he’s smart, and nuts, and always keeps me on my toes, so it’s fun."