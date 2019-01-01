Charlize Theron fields dating offers from fans after declaring she's 'shockingly' single

Charlize Theron has been inundated with offers of dates with fans after declaring that she's "shockingly" single.

As she promoted her new movie Long Shot recently, Charlize told Entertainment Tonight (ET) that she was looking for love, adding: "I've been single for 10 years. Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up. I'm shockingly available."

In a new interview with ET, reporter Kevin Frazier told the actress that he had received numerous offers from hopeful fans, and played her a video message from a man called Doug.

"Hi Charlize, Doug from Kansas City,” Doug said. “I do have a pair. I am stepping up."

In response to the message from the silver-haired fox, Charlize's Long Shot co-star Seth Rogen giggled "He seems like a nice guy!" before Charlize added: "What a nice man", and thanked him for his interest.

Kevin then asked Charlize to sign a picture of herself to send to Doug, to which she happily obliged.

Meanwhile, in a new interview with Extra, Charlize explained that her search for love isn't as urgent as she initially suggested.

"I’m gonna finish this press tour then I’m gonna shoot a movie in London, and I’m figuring like around September we’ll talk about this," she laughed.

It's actually been less than 10 years since Charlize was in a relationship. She was engaged to Sean Penn but the pair split in 2015. Prior to that, the stunning brunette was in a long-term relationship with Irish actor Stuart Townsend from 2002 to 2010.

The actress found her love life hit headlines earlier this year when rumours began swirling that she was dating Brad Pitt, with insiders saying the pair had grown close after shooting an advert for watch company Breitling.

However, a source told People that the duo was never romantically involved, adding: "They have not been out together recently, and were never dating."