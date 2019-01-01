Bill Cosby angry over insurance company bosses' latest deal with sexual battery accuser

Bill Cosby's spokesman has blasted the comedian's insurance company bosses for settling a lawsuit with a model who accused him of sexual battery.

The Cosby Show star, who is serving time behind bars for drugging and raping a Temple University employee in 2004, is livid after AIG chiefs came to terms with Chloe Goins without his OK.

He insists the agents settled the case even though there was no evidence to support her claims.

Spokesman Andrew Wyatt tells The Blast, “Yesterday, our legal team was informed that AIG decided to settle a frivolous lawsuit, which was made by Chloe Goins, over the objections of Mr. Cosby.

"AIG ignored the fact that the Los Angeles District Attorney found that 'there is no evidence to support' Ms. Goins’s claims against Mr. Cosby, which stemmed from events that allegedly occurred at the Playboy Mansion in 2008."

Cosby tells The Blast, “It was proven by the Los Angeles Police Department that I was not at the Playboy Mansion on the date in question, and was not in the State of California. AIG continues to act egregiously by settling these heinous claims without my knowledge and/or consent; and AIG continues to show they’re complicit in this scheme to destroy me and my family. I encourage all of AIG’s policyholders to drop this pathetic insurance company quickly, before they destroy you and your family."

Cosby believes the lawsuit by Goins should have never been filed, and he has vowed to continue his claims against the model.

The Goins deal came a week after AIG bosses settled defamation lawsuits with seven different accusers. Cosby has also challenged that decision from behind bars.