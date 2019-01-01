Anne Hathaway: 'My 18 year booze boycott is not a moral choice, but a sensible one'

Anne Hathaway has opted to quit boozing while her young son is at home because she doesn't need to add any more problems to her life.

The Oscar winner told Ellen DeGeneres at the beginning of the year (19) she was giving up alcohol until her three year old turns 18, revealing hangovers are no fun when you're a mum, but she's keen to point out she hasn't made some ethical life choice she thinks other parents should follow.

The 36 year old tells Modern Luxury magazine, "I didn’t put (a drink) down because my drinking was a problem; I put it down because the way I drink leads me to have hangovers and those were the problem. My last hangover lasted for five days!

"When I’m at a stage in my life where there is enough space for me to have a hangover, I’ll start drinking again, but that won’t be until my kid is out of the house.

"I just want to make this clear: Most people don't have to do such an extreme thing. I don't think drinking is bad. It's just the way I do it - which I personally think is really fun and awesome - is just not the kind of fun and awesome that goes with having a child for me. But this isn't a moralistic stance."

Hathaway insists that things "are just starting to work" in her life and she doesn't want to risk throwing everything off track with a booze binge.

"I am not some relentless self-improver, but I am trying to learn to live in the world with as little pain as possible," she explains.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January, she recalled a heavy-drinking session with her Serenity co-star Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, revealing she was recovering during a meeting the following day: "We drank the night away, and then I had to go to a meeting with Steven Knight, our director, the next day, and I was just kinda... stumbling in with one eye open and I was trying to convince him about certain things about my character.

"At the end of it I said, 'Listen, I have a confession. I was hungover the entire time'. And he just goes, 'Oh, really? I couldn't tell'. Then, two days later we had another meeting and I showed up and he said, 'Oh, now I can tell'."

She also told Ellen, "I don’t totally love the way I drink and he’s (son, Jonathan) getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings. I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school - I wasn’t driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me. I didn’t love that one."