Gina Rodriguez ready to get married now

Gina Rodriguez is considering eloping with fiance Joe LoCicero because she can't wait to be a wife.

The Jane The Virgin star and her husband-to-be attended the premiere of her new movie, Someone Great, together in Hollywood on Wednesday night (17Apr19), and she gushed about becoming a bride, telling reporters she has been ready to wed for months.

"We're probably going to run away after this show," the actress told Entertainment Tonight with a wink, but added that she hopes to have her family at the ceremony.

Asked for her wedding day staples, Gina said, "Pizza, hopefully Joe and my family. That's about it. I'm a simple girl."

Gina also told late night host Jimmy Kimmel she's ready to get married - and has been for months.

"We were at the Golden Globes together this past year and I loved my dress so much," Gina said. "I was like, 'Hey, how can I keep this dress? Oh right, I’ll elope in it, take a picture and I get to have the dress. We were ready to just run off that night."

The actress also confessed to Kimmel she initially struggled with her fiance's skills as a Muay Thai boxing champion, but now she can't wait to cheer him on ring side.

"The first time I definitely was (scared)," Gina said. "I had my father come to the fight with me and I was like, 'OK, this is bad, I don’t like this and I felt like I was going to vomit the whole time'. And then he destroyed his opponent and I was like, 'Oh, you’re good'. The second fight turned into, 'Rip his f**king head off!'"